Great Bear Resources Ltd (GBR) Director Douglas William Ramshaw Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Director Douglas William Ramshaw sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$34,125.00.

GBR opened at C$3.22 on Friday. Great Bear Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$3.50.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

