Goldcorp Inc. (G) Insider Sells C$95,764.38 in Stock

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) insider Jason Mark Attew sold 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total value of C$95,764.38.

Goldcorp stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,427. Goldcorp Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$811.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$925.94 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.92.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

