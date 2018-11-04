Gerry Weber International AG (GWI1) Receives €6.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gerry Weber International AG (ETR:GWI1) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.29 ($7.31).

GWI1 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Gerry Weber International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gerry Weber International in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of GWI1 stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting €2.99 ($3.48). The company had a trading volume of 129,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,154. Gerry Weber International has a one year low of €7.76 ($9.02) and a one year high of €14.19 ($16.50).

GERRY WEBER International AG operates as a fashion and lifestyle company. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and HALLHUBER segments. The company engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail of ladies wear. It offers knitwear, shirts, blouses, trousers, skirts, and outdoor jackets; accessories, such as bags, shoes, eyewear, and jewelry; and ready-to-wear items.

