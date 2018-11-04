George Weston (WN) PT Lowered to C$123.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$109.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$90.60 on Friday. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$89.02 and a 52 week high of C$113.70.

In other George Weston news, Director Robert Sawyer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$99.91 per share, with a total value of C$199,820.00. Insiders acquired a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $224,475 in the last three months.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

