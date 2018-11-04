Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a research note released on Thursday. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and $5 price target. Our valuation is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which is currently driven by the company’s lead asset, GEN-009. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 199,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,740. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

