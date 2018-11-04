Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Shares of NYSE:GWR traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 743,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,208. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $89,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,548.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $101,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,845.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $2,048,947. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 11.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 40.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 21.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

