GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 21.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,376 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 81.45%. On average, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCI Liberty Inc Class A

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

