Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

GCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Alex Goor purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,533.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCAP opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $348.65 million, a P/E ratio of -39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.05. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.