GAIA (GAIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One GAIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAIA has a total market capitalization of $598,514.00 and $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAIA has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GAIA Profile

GAIA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com . GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAIA Coin Trading

GAIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

