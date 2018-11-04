FY2019 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc Increased by Wedbush (HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HZO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $22.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. CL King downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ifs Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $24.84 on Friday. MarineMax has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $670.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,941 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.