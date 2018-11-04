FY2019 EPS Estimates for HITACHI Chem Co/ADR Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (HCHMY)

HITACHI Chem Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HITACHI Chem Co/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.84.

Get HITACHI Chem Co/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HITACHI Chem Co/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

HCHMY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.40. HITACHI Chem Co/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.15.

About HITACHI Chem Co/ADR

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related materials, including chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, such as anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI Chem Co/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI Chem Co/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.