FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Makita Co. (MKTAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Makita in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

MKTAY opened at $36.52 on Friday. Makita has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

