FY2018 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for QCR’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QCRH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of QCRH opened at $37.75 on Friday. QCR has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $591.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,102,000 after buying an additional 76,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QCR by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QCR by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in QCR by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 235,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $35,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

