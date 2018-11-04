FY2018 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $198.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 83.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $36,169.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $856,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,991.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

