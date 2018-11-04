FY2018 EPS Estimates for General Electric Cut by William Blair (GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GE. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. MED upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NYSE GE opened at $9.29 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,799,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5,184.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 73,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

