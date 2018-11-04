FY2018 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Raised by William Blair (FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Facebook to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

FB opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook has a 52-week low of $139.03 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,855,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,508,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,122,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,007 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,229,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,718,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,803,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 602,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $106,355,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,918,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

