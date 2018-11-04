FY2018 EPS Estimates for Engility Holdings Inc Raised by Analyst (EGL)

Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Engility in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Engility’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

EGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded Engility from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Engility from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGL opened at $31.08 on Friday. Engility has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Engility had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Engility by 3,766.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Engility by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Engility in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Engility by 5.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 81,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Engility in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

