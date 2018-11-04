FY2018 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Lifted by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. KLR Group upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Shares of CLR opened at $49.93 on Friday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 4,924.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.