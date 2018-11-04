FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Medpace Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Medpace stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Medpace has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 39.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $281,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 114,983 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $6,819,641.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,868,282.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,528,016 shares of company stock worth $634,098,544. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

