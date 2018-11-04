FY2018 Earnings Forecast for InterRent REIT (IIP) Issued By Desjardins

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT stock opened at C$9.90 on Friday. InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.66. The company had revenue of C$32.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.