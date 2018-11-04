FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HVT. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.81. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,484.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 66.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

