FY2018 Earnings Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now expects that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE AMN opened at $57.75 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.