Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in RealPage Inc (RP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134,254 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61 and a beta of 1.32.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.33 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RealPage to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other RealPage news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $465,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,755.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $12,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,721,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,447,119.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,485,412 shares of company stock valued at $153,814,920. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

