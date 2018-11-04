Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $18.24 Million Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,559 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 129.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lands’ End has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, VP Bernard Louis Mccracken III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $10,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LE opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.47 million, a P/E ratio of 253.00 and a beta of -0.09. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $307.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.