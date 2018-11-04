Frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.02 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.75 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms.

