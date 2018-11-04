Frederick Reichheld Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstService Corp (FSV) Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Frederick Reichheld sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$148,000.00.

FSV opened at C$98.54 on Friday. FirstService Corp has a 52 week low of C$78.15 and a 52 week high of C$115.17.

Get FirstService alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.