Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

FSP stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 651,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,415. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.