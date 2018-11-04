Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Franklin Resources worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 108.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,189 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,790,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,537,000 after purchasing an additional 879,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $18,677,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 114.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 992,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 528,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $10,133,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.39. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

