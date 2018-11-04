Fossil Group (FOSL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fossil Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

FOSL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 1,291,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,661. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.65. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $674,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $679,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,385,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $198,456,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,449 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $166,822,000 after acquiring an additional 442,083 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,598 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

