Forterra (FRTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.81 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 1.24%. Forterra’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Forterra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRTA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Forterra has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $12.30.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Forterra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

