FolmCoin (FLM) Hits Market Cap of $32,172.00

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, FolmCoin has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FolmCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FolmCoin has a total market cap of $32,172.00 and $126.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,351.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.59 or 0.03149900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.01 or 0.08652352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00837007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01688966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00146510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.01888119 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00454081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00030158 BTC.

About FolmCoin

FolmCoin (CRYPTO:FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,079,928 coins. The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com . FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

