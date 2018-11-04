Fluidigm (FLDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 857,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 190,498 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $172,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 98,951 shares of company stock valued at $715,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 64.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 9.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,212,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 70.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

