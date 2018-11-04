FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,537. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. 1,483,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,145. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.10. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.