Flex (FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Macquarie set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 10,041,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,661,637. Flex has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 70,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $986,000.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer bought 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,678 shares of company stock worth $991,332. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 74.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 294,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.