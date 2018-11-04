Five9 (FIVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIVN stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -231.47 and a beta of 0.59.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five9 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $573,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,892 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

