Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 113.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1930.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $413,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $27.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

