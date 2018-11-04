First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 20,295 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Wayfair worth $28,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $685,888.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,115 shares of company stock valued at $61,161,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

