First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 31,613 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $29,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

