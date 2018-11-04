First National Trust Co Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,572,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $105.81 and a 12-month high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

