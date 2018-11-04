First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.