First National Financial (FN) PT Lowered to C$27.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.10.

First National Financial stock opened at C$28.01 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$25.34 and a 12 month high of C$29.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

In other First National Financial news, Director Moray Tawse acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,100.00. Also, Director Stephen Smith acquired 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$550,043.40. Insiders purchased 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $684,006 over the last quarter.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

