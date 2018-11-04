First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73,527 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 92,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,920,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE FR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

