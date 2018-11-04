First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $102.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.39 million and the highest is $106.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $401.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.26 million to $405.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $418.53 million, with estimates ranging from $403.92 million to $432.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of FR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.89. 514,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,178. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,564 shares in the company, valued at $19,920,581.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,166.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

