First Hawaiian Bank Invests $126,000 in Nice Ltd (NICE) Stock

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,915,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nice by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NICE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $105.30 on Friday. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $81.35 and a 52 week high of $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Nice had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

