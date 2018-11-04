First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 5,309 H & R Block Inc (HRB)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 2,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,414 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,211,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,724 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,847,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,414,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 591,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRB opened at $27.13 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. H & R Block had a net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 461.55%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

