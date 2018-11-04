First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

NASDAQ FCBP opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Choice Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Iino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $411,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pravin Pranav bought 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,824.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,592 shares of company stock worth $912,413 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Choice Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of First Choice Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

