FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Destiny Pharma (DEST)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) in a report released on Thursday.

DEST opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Thursday. Destiny Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

