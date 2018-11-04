Finisar Co. (FNSR) Position Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Finisar were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Finisar in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Finisar by 10.3% in the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Finisar by 87.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after buying an additional 721,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Finisar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Finisar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter.

FNSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Finisar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Finisar from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Finisar Co. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Finisar’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,883.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,576,920. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

