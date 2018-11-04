Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $427,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 90.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 877,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 241.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,178,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 833,230 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $12,895,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

