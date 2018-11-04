Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 913 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 190.5% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $309.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.38 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $115,279.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $113,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,542 shares of company stock worth $114,178,608. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.41.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.