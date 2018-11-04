Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 913 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 190.5% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $309.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.38 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $115,279.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $113,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,542 shares of company stock worth $114,178,608. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.41.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
